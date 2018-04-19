Opposition-led supporters continued protest actions in Yerevan for the seventh day in a row.

The protesters led by MP Nikol Pashinyan started their actions near the government building on Thursday morning. Police, however, were able to clear the building entrances, during which they detained dozens of demonstrators, including minors.

Later on, the protesters blocked Arshakunyats Avenue and marched towards Garegin Nzhdeh Square and Isakov Avenue. The demonstrators are expected to hold a rally at Republic Square at 7 pm.

As of Thursday at 5 pm, 122 people, including eight underage, have been detained, police said in a statement.

On Thursday the Cabinet meeting, the first one after ex-President Serzh Sargsyan’s election as the Prime Minister of Armenia, will be held at the government building which is surrounded by police.

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian on Thursday signed the law on ratification of the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement between Armenia and EU.

On the same day, Latvian lawmakers ratified the agreement becoming the second EU member state (after Estonia) to ratify the deal.

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian signed a decree to re-appoint three ministers. Vardan Aramyan will continue serving as Minister of Finance, Davit Lokyan--as Minister of Territorial Administration and Development, and Suren Karayan--as Minister of Economic Development and Investments.

Vigen Sargsyan was re-appointed as Defense Minister and Edward Nalbandian as Foreign Minister.

EU is closely following ongoing developments in Yerevan and other cities, the delegation of EU in Armenia and EU Member State Embassies said in a statement.

“It is important that all parties involved continue to show restraint and responsibility,” they said in a statement.

EU stands ready to continue working in partnership with state institutions and civil society, supporting Armenia on its path towards democratic and economic reforms for the benefit of the citizens.

U.S. Senators and Representatives joined together Wednesday evening at a U.S. Capitol for the commemoration of the Armenian Genocide. They called on President and Congressional leaders to reject Turkey's gag-rule against honest American remembrance of the Armenian Genocide.

Among those offering keynote remarks were Senators, Representatives, Armenian Ambassador to U.S. Grigor Hovhannissian, Artsakh Representative to the U.S Robert Avetisyan.

The American dollar’s exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 480.19/$1 in Armenia on Thursday.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 593.95.