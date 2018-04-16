YEREVAN. – The situation at Baghramyan Avenue is rather tense after protester followed the leader of the opposition Civil Contract party Nikol Pashinyan crossed the barbed wire (PHOTOS).
Police used “special means” of crowd control, the Armenian News-NEWS.am correspondent reports from the site.
