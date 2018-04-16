YEREVAN. – The demonstrators on Monday also blocked Khanjyan Street in downtown Yerevan, the capital city of the Republic of Armenia (RA), and—led by opposition Civil Contract Party member and National Assembly (NA) “Way Out” (Yelk) Faction head Nikol Pashinyan—sat on the street.

When asked whether he is not worried that he may be arrested, Pashinyan responded: “They will arrest me only if the RA citizen doesn’t want to win.”

He noted that even though they opened the police chain already several times, there were no clashes.

“We broke through the chain in a civilized way,” Pashinyan said. “If they [the police] hit, we will not respond; we will go forward.”

As reported earlier, Nikol Pashinyan on Sunday had called on people to block Yerevan’s bridges, streets, and subway on Monday.

On March 31, the Civil Contract Party, led by Pashinyan, had started a protest march through several towns of Armenia—and whose objective is to prevent the third term in office by ex-President Serzh Sargsyan; but this time as the next likely Prime Minister—and which concluded on April 13, with a rally at Liberty Square in downtown Yerevan, and then with a round-the-clock sit-in at France Square.

Also, the protesters had announced that they plan to block the NA building as well as the houses of the ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) MPs on Tuesday, so as not to enable them to take part in the next PM’s election at the special parliamentary session on that day, and during which the RPA will nominate Sargsyan as candidate for the next PM.