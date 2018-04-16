YEREVAN. – The metro trains will not stop at Marshal Baghramyan station in downtown Yerevan, municipality said in a statement.

As to the reason of the closure, the municipality cited “technical problems”.

The presidential residence and the building of the Armenian National Assembly are located near the metro station.

