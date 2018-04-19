YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 480.19/$1 in Armenia on Thursday; this is down by AMD 0.80 from Wednesday, informed the press service of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 593.95 (down by AMD 0.89), that of one British pound totaled AMD 681.63 (down by AMD 0.99), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 7.86 (up by AMD 0.07) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 261.6, AMD 20,864.31 and AMD 14,604.79, respectively.

The NASDAQ OMX Armenia stock exchange, however, saw no USD trading on Thursday.