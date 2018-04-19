YEREVAN.- A rally kicked off at Republic Square, the central square of Armenia’s capital city Yerevan.

Armenian News-NEWS.am correspondent reports that the rally started despite of the rain.

Protest actions against Serzh Sargsyan’s election as a Prime Minister continue since April 13. The demonstrators led by “My Step” initiative leader, MP Nikol Pashinyan have been blocking streets and squares in Yerevan. Over 40 people were injured in clashes with police. Several dozens were apprehended.

Serzh Sargsyan was elected Prime Minister by a 77-17 vote during a special session of parliament on Tuesday.