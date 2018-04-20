Opposition-led supporters continued protest actions in Yerevan for the eighth consecutive day.

The protesters led by MP Nikol Pashinyan are holding their actions in different districts of the capital city trying to block the main streets connecting the districts.

Talking to reporters on Friday, Pashinyan said they would march to the Armenian Genocide Memorial at Tsitsernakaberd Hill on April 24. Asked whether he sees himself as Armenia’s PM if Serzh Sargsyan resigns, Pashinyan avoided said he cannot make such a statement, “because our main task is to successfully complete the velvet revolution.”

The crowd is joined by new protesters in the streets despite rainy weather. Police are trying to clear the streets and are detaining dozens of people. As of Friday 3 pm, 183 people are detained in Yerevan.

Prime Minister Sargsyan commented on the ongoing protests in an interview with Shant TV. He said their goal was clear when they wanted to disrupt the session of the National Assembly, but the objective of their present actions is unclear. If there is no logic in people's actions, it is very difficult to understand how events will develop further, he added.

Armenia’s Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan hosted Karekin II Catholicos of All Armenians, and Catholicos Aram I of the Armenian Church Catholicosate of the Great House of Cilicia who is on a short visit to Yerevan.

Considering it natural that there may be dissatisfaction, demands and concerns in any country, the catholicoi underscored the expressing of protest solely in civilized way, and by respecting the constitutional order and laws of the country.

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian signed a decree to reappoint four ministers.

Davit Tonoyan will continue serving as Minister of Emergency Situations, Ignatiy Arakelyan--as Minister of Agriculture, Davit Harutyunyan – as Minister of Justice, and Armen Amiryan --as Minister of Culture.

Around 100 companies are participating in two international exhibitions that are being held in Yerevan.

From 20 to 22 April, Yerevan Expo will host “InTour Expo” and “SportWay” exhibitions dedicated to tourism and sport.

Dollar rate is stable in Armenia, while euro declined by three drams over a day. The American dollar’s exchange rate against the Armenian dram comprised AMD 480.18/$1.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 590.67, down by more than 3 drams as compared to Thursday.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger issued an official statement announcing his resignation.

“After careful consideration and following discussions with the club, I feel it is the right time for me to step down at the end of the season,” he said.

Wenger, 68, has been the manager of Arsenal since 1996.