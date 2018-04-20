YEREVAN.- Those who try to disproportionately in the illegal way others rights, have to stop and think – and what we do? Prime Minister of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan said in an interview with Shant TV, commenting on the protest actions continuing in Yerevan organized by an initiative "My step".

According to Sargsyan, such attempts achieved success in no country.

Serzh Sargsyan noted that, the purposes of protesters are to some extent clear to him: they wanted to disrupt the meeting of the National Assembly, at which the prime minister was to be elected.

According to the Prime Minister, when there is no logic in people's actions, it is very difficult to understand how events will develop further.

"Unfortunately, one day we went through this bitter way. If they want the second time, what can I say?" he said, adding that the authorities and law enforcers of Armenia also have this experience, and everything will be done to avoid the repetition of past events.