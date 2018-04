YEREVAN. – President Armen Sarkissian of Armenia on Friday signed executive orders, whereby four ministers have been reappointed to their posts.

Accordingly, Davit Tonoyan is appointed Minister of Emergency Situations, Ignati Arakelyan—Minister of Agriculture, Davit Harutyunyan—Minister of Justice, and Armen Amiryan—Minister of Culture.

To note, five other ministers were reappointed in recent days.