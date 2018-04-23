YEREVAN. – Opposition “My Step” initiative leader Nikol Pashinyan reflected on Armenian PM’s Serzh Sargsyan (PHOTOS).

“You won, a proud citizen of the Republic of Armenia. And now no one can take away your victory. Congratulations, victorious people,” said Pashinyan.

As reported earlier, Prime Minister of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan announced his resignation after eleven days of nation-wide protest actions throughout Armenia.

“I address as head of the country for the last time.

“Nikol Pashinyan was right. I was wrong. The created situation has several solutions, but I will not resort to any of them; it is not mine. I am leaving the post of head of the country, Prime Minister of Armenia,” he said.