YEREVAN. – The rally of “My Step” initiative started at Republic Square, the central square of Yerevan, after the concert of the Nemra band.

The “Way Out” Faction’s other two forces, Republic and Bright Armenia Parties, on Wednesday announced that they are joining this movement. In addition, the Prosperous Armenia Party urged its supporters to go out to the streets and be at the people’s side.

After 11-day protest rallies by the Nikol Pashinyan-led movement, ex-President Serzh Sargsyan on Monday resigned from his recently-elected post of Prime Minister.

Subsequently, Pashinyan announced that they will continue negotiations with the incumbent authorities on Wednesday, and toward achieving a smooth transfer of power in Armenia. But it became clear on Tuesday evening that this talk will not take place.

Acting PM Karen Karapetyan stated that Pashinyan had posited new, unilateral demands.

Nikol Pashinyan, in turn, announced that they are resuming their protests on Wednesday, since the ruling Republican Party of Armenia wants to retain power at the expense of Sargsyan’s resignation.