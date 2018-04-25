YEREVAN.- The revolution in Armenia will be accomplished if free and fair elections are held, political scientist Armen Grigoryan stated during the rally in Yerevan.

He urged to stop creating an obstacle to the movement of cars in the city, to respect the traffic rules.

" Today we said "no" to falsehood and lies and did not allow to steal our victory. The Republican Party is no longer in power in Armenia, the power belongs to the people, and this is irreversible,"Ruben Rubinian, a Civil Contract activist, said.

He added that it is necessary to elect a new prime minister. In response, the protesters began shouting the name of Nikol Pashinyan.

"I officially declare that Nikol Pashinyan will be nominated as Armenian people's candidate for a Prime Minister," Rubinyan said.