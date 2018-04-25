YEREVAN.- Armenian President Armen Sarkissian held consultations during the whole day on April 25 with parliamentary and extra-parliamentary forces, as well as prominent public-political figures to discuss the situation in the country and ways to solve it, the Office of the President reported.

During the consultations all the participants shared the opinion that the issues should be solved in the framework of the Constitution, including snap parliamentary elections, and in case of necessity there will be amendments in the Electoral Code.