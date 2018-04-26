YEREVAN. – The ruling Republican Party of Armenia’s (RPA) parliamentary faction held a meeting on Wednesday.

The faction informed that ex-President and RPA Chairman Serzh Sargsyan was in attendance to the first part of this meeting. He presented in more detail about why he resigned from his post of Prime Minister on Monday, spoke about the formats for working in the National Assembly, and urged to give priority to internal stability in Armenia and the country’s security.

In the second part of this meeting, the RPA faction members and Acting Prime Minister—and RPA Vice Chairman—Karen Karapetyan discussed the current political situation in Armenia and respective possible developments.

An arrangement was reached to declare that the Republican Faction stands ready to discuss any matter with all sides, and without preconditions.

Also, an arrangement was reached to begin discussing, within the RPA governing bodies, the matter of a change of party leader.