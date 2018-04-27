YEREVAN. – Armenia will remain committed to its international obligations, opposition leader, MP Nikol Pashinyan said during a rally in Gyumri.

Some people are spreading rumors that the platform that is heading the velvet revolution will be engaged in political and economic wars with Russia once it comes to power, he said.

“We are not Russia’s enemy at all. We will not make geopolitical changes,” Pashinyan said. “Armenia will remain a part of CSTO. We will work to make that organization more efficient. Armenia will remain committed to all international obligations, including the EU deal and Eurasian Union agreement.”