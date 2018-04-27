YEREVAN.- Armenian National Assembly Speaker Ara Babloyan received on Friday Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of France to Armenia Jonathan Lacôte, the press service of the parliament of Armenia reported.

The interlocutors spoke about the recent domestic developments in Armenia and the upcoming election of the Prime Minister. Ara Babloyan noted that Armenia highlights the role human rights protection, democracy and freedom of speech for the development of the country.

According to the Speaker, election of the Prime Minister will be held at the parliament on May 1 in line with the Constitution and the laws.

Jonathan Lacôte highlighted the opportunity of holding peaceful protests in the country and the behavior of both the law enforcement bodies and the participants of the protests.

The French Ambassador hoped that the processes will go on in the sidelines of the parliament and other democratic institutions. The interlocutors hoped that after the election of the PM the situation in the country will be normalized.