US autism rate up 15 percent over 2 year period

Russia MPs visit Armenia parliament (PHOTOS)

Armenia opposition movement leader urges fellow MPs to join them (PHOTOS)

Armenia opposition leader on talks: We are ready to meet with RPA parliamentary faction (PHOTOS)

Opposition movement leader: Chapter of clan governance has been closed in Armenia (PHOTOS)

Armenia President meets with ruling party leader, acting PM

Karabakh MOD: Tension at line of contact increased over passing week

Armenia opposition movement protest car rally reaches Dilijan (VIDEOS, PHOTOS)

Russia defense minister holds talks with France counterpart

Turkey’s Erdoğan to visit Seoul, will discuss North and South Korean leaders’ meeting

Trump Tower Baku on fire (PHOTOS)

“This is the beginning of a New Armenia”. Marco Khan on the protests in Armenia

Israel air force launches strikes against Hamas naval targets in Gaza Strip

Hot weather really does make us angrier, dumber and more violent, study says

Messi, Neymar thank Iniesta

Man found dead at Yerevan gorge

Armenia opposition movement protest car rally heads to Ijevan, Vanadzor (VIDEO, PHOTOS)

Opposition movement leader MP, Catholicos of All Armenians hold talks

Trump “very proud of” opening of US embassy in Jerusalem

Merkel says she could see negotiations on bilateral EU-US trade deal

Boy, 7, is one of the youngest in Britain to have five organ transplants in a mammoth 10-hour surgery

Newspaper: Situation is frantic at Armenia President’s office

3 dead after medical helicopter crashes in US

Defense secretary not speaking about future US military presence on Korean Peninsula

Armenia’s Karapetian beats Azerbaijan opponent, becomes European champion (PHOTOS)

Pompeo: Kim Jong Un is ‘serious’ about talks

Armenian President: Serzh Sargsyan's resignation is a brave thing to do

Trump: Iran will not be doing nuclear weapons

Pompeo warns Turkey about purchasing Russian S-400 missile system

Armenia opposition leader: This political situation has one solution

Cavusoglu: Turkey will move with US in Syria's Manbij

Putin issues instructions to make World Atlas that will not distort 'geographic truth'

Armenian parliament speaker receives French Ambassador

Thousands still believe in dangerous myths abou cancer causes, scientists say

EU insists on national dialogue in Armenia

Armenia acting PM: Nikol Pashinyan wants to create political monopoly

Pashinyan: Armenia will remain committed to international obligations

Pashinyan: Election of people’s candidate for PM is the only option

Student’s arm is amputated after rare cancer

Armenia acting PM: Negotiations are promising when sides want to hear each other

Tsarukyan to make a statement on Saturday

Armenian parliament’s Council holds meeting

Opposition rally kicks off in Gyumri (PHOTOS)

NATO welcomes direct contacts between US and Turkey

Armenia welcomes North and South Korea summit

Armenian President holds phone conversation with UN Secretary General

Jennifer Lopez in 'El Anillo' video

Motor rally led by opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan reaches Gyumri

Trump: James Comey is either very sick or very dumb

Armenian MP rules out that RPA will vote for Nikol Pashinyan

ARF comes up with new initiative

Armenian opposition leader ready to meet Russian State Duma MPs

43 babies were born in Yerevan on April 26

State Duma MPs ready to meet with Yelk bloc

UK to lift sanctions on North Korea after they make steps on denuclearization

7 killed, 12 injured in China school attack

Armenia ruling party: Negotiations should be without media

Armenia acting deputy PM in Canada, meets with officials

Woman took out her breast implants with 99p knife and bottle of Dettol

Dollar is up in Armenia

Armenia president meets with ambassadors of EU countries

Neymar, Mbappe among nominees for French Best Player award

Media: State Duma Committee delegation is in Yerevan

Trump intends to achieve progress in Karabakh conflict settlement

Motor rally led by opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan heading to Gyumri

Trump: North and South Korean meeting is “historical”

Jose Mourinho: I told Chelsea to buy Salah

South, North Korea to take measures to implement agreements reached at Summit

Kremlin: We are waiting for and following PM elections in Armenia

Lavrov discusses Karabakh conflict with Mammadyarov

Armenia opposition movement leader MP: Comparison with Euromaidan is simple misinterpretation

Armenia opposition movement leader: We will boycott if RPA conducts elections

Are there Armenia ruling party MPs who joined opposition movement leader?

Armenia acting FM, Chile ambassador discuss bilateral agenda

Boris Johnson “very encouraged” by Korean summit

ARARATBANK attracts $20 million from Dutch Development Bank

South and North Korea agree to sign peace treaty

Pashinyan: We are not seeking personnel vendetta

Atletico coach Diego Simeone may face a 3-match ban

US President to meet UK PM on July 13

Pashinyan: We have mandate of Armenian people

Pashinyan: Russia will not intervene in Armenia’s internal affairs

Girl, four, wears an elastic band on her arm for so long it has grown INTO her flesh

Armenia opposition movement leader: Talks about second President’s return are not serious

Ronaldo is against Neymar transfer

UN continues to rely on Armenia’s support and commitment to jointly address global challenges

Armenia opposition movement leader holds press conference

Armenia acting PM will not meet with opposition movement leader MP

Drinking baking soda could be an inexpensive, safe way to combat autoimmune disease: study

Armenia opposition movement leader MP holds talks with ARF officials

Barcelona to part with 4 players

Armenia President meets with opposition movement leader

South Korea president, North leader hold first round of talks

Research shows possible new target for immunotherapy for solid tumors

Newspaper - Serzh Sargsyan to Armenia ruling party: There shall be no deserters

US senators seek to block F-35 fighters’ delivery to Turkey

EU thinks conditions Trump setting to extend tariff exemption unacceptable

Europa League: Semifinal first-leg matches played

Foreign Ministers of NATO member states to discuss tense relations with Russia