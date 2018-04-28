YEREVAN. – A parliamentary delegation from Russia paid a visit to the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia.
During the two-day talks, the sides discussed Armenian-Russian allied relations, activities of the interparliamentary cooperation commission, and upcoming programs, the NA informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
They reflected also on the current political situation in Armenia. In this context, they underscored the resolution of this situation within the framework of the Constitution and laws, and for the benefit of the stability and security of the country and the welfare of its people.