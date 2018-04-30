YEREVAN. – Armenia’s withdrawal from the Eurasian Union is not a goal, but it does not mean that there are no problems in the Eurasian Economic Union, opposition movement leader, MP Nikol Pashinyan told reporters Monday in Parliament.
Asked whether he has changed his position on Armenia’s withdrawal from the Eurasian Union as he has repeatedly said it in the parliament, Pashinyan noted: “When you are in the opposition, there is no way to discuss the problems existing in any structure at the executive level, that is, with the authorities of the respective countries. This is only the option to voice the problems and receive an appropriate response.”
“When you are in power, you have an opportunity to take relevant documents, to go to partners, discuss everything with them and solve problems within dialogue. And I am sure we will have positive results thanks to discussions,” the opposition MP concluded.