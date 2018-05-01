YEREVAN. – There can be no doubt that the entire Armenian nation is united over the security of Artsakh and Armenia, candidate for the post of Armenia's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at the special session of the Armenian parliament on Tuesday.

His remark came following RPA MP Samvel Farmanyan’s statement who shared his concern about the news coming from Azerbaijan, namely that Azerbaijani MP proposed convening a special meeting of the parliament on Karabakh issue.

“Everyone should know that any attempt of military adventurism against Armenia and Artsakh will face the confrontation of the united Armenian people, there will be no political division. This is what our opponent should know,” said Samvel Farmanyan, urging Nikol Pashinyan to study the current military situation in order to brief MPs in his final speech.

“I agree with you completely. There is no room for other options. There is no doubt that the entire Armenian nation is united over the security of Artsakh and Armenia,” said Pashinyan adding “As for the situation, the best solution is to not deepen the internal political crisis here, but rather seek a solution. I'll take your suggestion and try to figure out what’s going on. If necessary, I will also inform the National Assembly.”

Pashinyan added that he is convinced that the situation is under control, and will continue to be under control.”

The enthusiasm of the Armenian people will fully serve the security of Artsakh and Armenia, opposition MP, Pashinyan concluded.