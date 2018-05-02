YEREVAN. – Numerous streets in Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan, including the road leading to Zvartnots International Airport, have been closed off on Wednesday morning.

Passengers heading to Zvartnots are walking to the airport with their suitcases.

The National Assembly (NA) on Tuesday did not endorse—with a vote of 45 for 56 against—opposition movement leader, Civil Contract Party Political Council member, and NA “Way Out” (Yelk) Faction head Nikol Pashinyan’s candidacy as Prime Minister. The NA faction of the ruling Republican Party of Armenia voted against Pashinyan, who was the only candidate.

At the subsequent rally on Tuesday evening, Pashinyan called on his supporters to on Wednesday resume their peaceful and nonviolent campaign of civil disobedience—such as boycotting of school classes, labor strikes, and blocking of streets and the Yerevan subway.