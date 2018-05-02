YEREVAN. – The Prime Minister’s election will be debated on May 8, speaker of the Armenian Parliament Ara Babloyan said in a statement on Wednesday.

“Under the Paragraph 3 of Article 140 of the Constitutional Law of the Republic of Armenia Rules of Procedure of the National Assembly I announce that the item of the Prime Minister’s election will be debated on May 8, 12:00 at the special sitting of the National Assembly to be convened with the force of law,” the statement said.

As reported earlier, the National Assembly on Tuesday did not endorse—with a vote of 45 for and 56 against—Nikol Pashinyan’s candidacy as Prime Minister. The parliamentary majority faction of the ruling Republican Party of Armenia voted against Pashinyan, who was the only candidate. A second—and final—round of election is slated for May 8.