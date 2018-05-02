YEREVAN. – The Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) will not nominate a PM candidate for the May election, head of RPA faction Vahram Baghdasaryan said following the meeting on Wednesday.

RPA said they will support any candidate who will be nominated by at least one third of the deputies in the Armenian parliament.

“The Republic of Armenia will have a constitutionally elected Prime Minister on May 8,” Baghdasaryan said.

The head of RPA faction also called to immediately unblock the streets and highways in the capital city and throughout republic and to stop propaganda of intolerance.