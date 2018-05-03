YEREVAN. – Whatever the faction decides, that’s what we will do.
Seyran Saroyan, a member of the National Assembly (NA) faction of the ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA), on Thursday told aforesaid to reporters in parliament.
He noted this when asked whether he will vote for the candidacy of—opposition movement leader, Civil Contract Party Political Council member, and NA “Way Out” (Yelk) Faction head—Nikol Pashinyan, during the new Prime Minister’s election at the NA special session on May 8.
“This is a [parliamentary] faction,” Saroyan added. “We weren’t elected individually; the Republican Party nominated us.”
And when asked what the RPA’s mistake was that such a situation was created in the country, he responded that history will show that later, and added as follows, in particular: “My conscience is clean before the people. (…). I’ve always been at the side of the people.”
On May 8, a new election for PM will be held at the NA, and for which the respective candidates can be nominated by at least one-third of the total number of MPs—in the 105-seat parliament.