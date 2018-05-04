YEREVAN. – I’m for the people’s [PM] candidate.

Ruling Republican Party of Armenia MP, tycoon Samvel Aleksanyan, on Friday told the aforementioned to reporters in parliament.

He noted this reflecting on the Prime Minister’s election on May 8, at the National Assembly (NA).

When asked whether this means that he will vote in favor of PM candidate, NA “Way Out” (Yelk) Faction head Nikol Pashinyan, he replied, “If I’m saying I’m for the people’s candidate, what does that mean?”

And when asked whether he will vote for Pashinyan in order to keep his businesses, Aleksanyan responded, “I don’t have businesses. I don’t have a monopoly. He [Pashinyan] would do the right thing by eliminating [monopolies in Armenia]. I favor that he completely eliminates monopolies.”