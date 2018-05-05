STEPANAKERT. – Tension along the line of contact between Karabakh and Azerbaijani opposing forces was preserved during the recent seven days.

In particular, the adversary amassed manpower and military equipment and carried out active repositioning starting from April 30 at various sectors of the line of contact, the Karabakh army said in a statement.

The OSCE monitoring revealed no ceasefire violation cases and was conducted, in accordance with the agreed schedule.

The adversary breached the truce more than 200 times, from April 29 to May 5. During this time the Azerbaijani armed forces fired around 3,000 shots toward the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR) military positions.

But the NKR Defense Army vanguard units fully control the frontline, and they continue confidently carrying out their combat duty.