YEREVAN.- Armenin President Armen Sarkissian issued a statement on Monday.

The steatment reads:

“Dear fellow citizens,

The second round of the election of the Prime Minister of Armenia will take place tomorrow at the National Assembly.

This is a breakthrough and responsible moment for Armenia’s future. All of us and first of all political figures, as well as our entire nation in Armenia, Artsakh and Diaspora, should assess the situation with this understanding and act in accordance. If we want to get out of this situation with benefit, and we have to get out with benefit, we must carefully use the great vigor of our society generated during these days and preserve the reputation that Armenia gained in front of the international community due to the popular movement.

We expect that the parliamentary political forces will display maximal reasonability and farsightedness when making decisions and will be guided by the principle of public welfare and national interest. I am convinced that all the issues can be solved by the spirit of national consensus.

This is what our people expect from political figures. I am confident that in case of a solution for the benefit of the society an atmosphere of public trust will be formed in Armenia and our citizens, together with Armenians worldwide, will be set to rebuilding our Motherland. Therefore, let’s get to work for the sake of New Armenia”.