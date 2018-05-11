Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the US withdrawal from Iranian nuclear deal with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Kremlin press service reported.

The sides highlighted the importance of the Iranian nuclear deal for international and regional security.

The leaders also touched upon several issues, including the Syrian conflict, Merkel’s visit to Russia and Ukrainian crisis, the statement said.

German Chancellor informed Putin over meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron and Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko.

As reported earlier, the US President Donald Trump voiced his decision to withdraw from Iranian nuclear deal and re-impose sanctions on Iran.