North Korean leader Kin Jong-un is a politician who takes dynamic decisions, said Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in the air of Fuji TV.

Shinzo Abe expressed hope that North Korean leader realizes that the normalization of inter-Korean relations is extremely important for North Korea itself, TASS reported.

As reported earlier, Japan says it does not exclude the possible meeting between Shinzo Abe and Kim Jong-un, while North Korean leader noted at the meeting with South Korean President that he is ready for dialogue with Japan.