At least 61 were killed, including 16-year-old Palestinian in clashes with Israeli forces on Israel-Gaza Strip border, said spokesman of the health ministry in Gaza, Ashraf al-Qedra.

According to him, about 2,700 were injured by Israeli forces, while the death toll climbed from 59 to 61, RIA Novosti reported.

As reported earlier, the official opening ceremony of the US Embassy was held in Jerusalem on Monday. Meanwhile, dozens of Palestinians have been killed and over 2,700 have been injured in protests on Israel-Gaza Strip border on Monday. Palestinians hold strikes in the Gaza Strip to protest the inauguration of the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem.

Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas announced a three-day mourning. The situation in the Gaza Strip will be discussed by the UN Security Council on Tuesday.