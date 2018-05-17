Iranian President Hassan Rouhani held phone conversation with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Mehr News reported.

“The criminal acts of the Zionist regime make the Palestinian nation more united, the real intentions of US more exposed,” said Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.

President Rouhani described the killing of oppressed Palestinian people by the Israeli regime a great catastrophe and said, “the United Nations and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation must carry out their duty in supporting the oppressed people of Palestine in this critical point.”

President Hassan Rouhani told his Turkish counterpart, “the US administration’s move to relocate their embassy to the Holy Quds was illegal, provoking the people of Palestine and other Muslims.”