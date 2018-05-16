Palestine has recalled its ambassadors from four European countries following the opening of the US Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, RIA Novosti reported.

The Palestinian Authority Foreign Ministry recalled its ambassadors to Romania, the Czech Republic, Hungary and Austria for consultations following their participation at the opening of the US Embassy to Jerusalem on Monday.

According to the statement by Palestine, the ambassadors have violated the international law and UN resolutions on the status of Jerusalem.

Foreign Ministry expressed gratitude to EU position in this regard.

On Tuesday, the foreign ministry recalled its ambassador from Washington in response to the transfer of the US Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.