Paraguay officially moved its embassy from Tel-Aviv to Jerusalem becoming the third country after U.S. and Guatemala to open a diplomatic mission in Jerusalem.
The opening ceremony was attended by President of Paraguay Horacio Cartes and Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu.
As reported earlier, Netanyahu has called all countries to move their embassies to Jerusalem. The authorities said they will help the first ten embassies.
The transfer of the U.S. diplomatic mission resulted in clashes between Israeli military and Palestinian protesters in Gaza during which 60 Palestinians were killed.