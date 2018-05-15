Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan does not rule out that the snap parliamentary elections may be held this year. Asked about the timing of early parliamentary election, he said: “I think, this year”.

Pashinyan also said he believes that the National Assembly will approve government’s program.

Artsakh Defense Army serviceman Shamkhal Petrosyan, who sustained a severe gunshot wound on May 13, is transferred to Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan.

The soldier is in critical but stable condition. The representative of Armenia’s Defense Ministry said Petrosyan he underwent a surgery in Stepanakert and was transported to Yerevan where he will continue getting necessary medical aid.

Petrosyan was wounded on as a result of a shot fired by the Azerbaijan armed forces.

The new Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan introduced newly appointed Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan to the ministry staff.

“The motive behind proposing Mr. Mnatsakanyan the [foreign] minister’s position was as follows: to ensure the political changes’ smoothness for the MFA and the diplomatic corps [of Armenia],” the new Premier said, in particular.

The new PM added, however, that the diplomatic corps of Armenia shall be kept as much away as possible from the impact of political changes, and that this is a good means for the efficient organization of work.

National Security Service provided additional information about six Bangladeshi citizens who were detained while crossing the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

After midnight on May 8, these persons had crossed into Armenia from the Nakhijevan exclave of Azerbaijan, and were apprehended by the Armenian Defense Ministry servicemen. These persons stated that they wanted to cross into Turkey via Iran to seek jobs, but they had gotten lost and ended up in Armenia. Criminal charges have been brought against, and they have been arrested.

Turkey recalls its ambassadors to the United States and Israel in connection with the current situation in the Gaza Strip—where numerous Palestinians were killed, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

“In solidarity with our Palestinian brothers in connection with those killed during clashes with Israeli soldiers in Gaza, three-day mourning is declared in Turkey, as of tomorrow,” Erdogan said.

North Korea has begun the dismantlement of the Punggye-ri nuclear test site, whose closing is slated from May 23 to 25, 38North website reported.

Earlier South Korean foreign ministry said they accepted official Pyongyang’s invitation to hold a high level meeting on the border between two countries on May 16.

U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un are expected to meet on June 12 in Singapore.