YEREVAN. – Republic of Artsakh Defense Army (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic DA) serviceman Shamkhal Petrosyan, who sustained a severe gunshot wound on May 13, on Tuesday is transferred to Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan.

“Military serviceman Shamkhal Petrosyan, who sustained an injury the previous day, is being transferred to Yerevan right now,” wrote Artsrun Hovhannisyan, spokesperson for the Minister of Defense of Armenia, on his Facebook page.

The soldier is in critical but stable condition.

As reported earlier, Shamkhal Petrosyan (born in 1998) was severely wounded on May 13, at the protection area of a DA military unit, and as a result of a shot fired by the Azerbaijan armed forces.