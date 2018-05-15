Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Monday stated that in connection with the current situation in the Gaza Strip—where numerous Palestinians were killed, Turkey recalls its ambassadors to the United States and Israel, RT news agency of Russia reported citing Anadolu news agency of Turkey.
“In solidarity with our Palestinian brothers in connection with those killed during clashes with Israeli soldiers in Gaza, three-day mourning is declared in Turkey, as of tomorrow,” Erdoğan said.
He added that Ankara will recall its ambassadors to Washington and Tel Aviv for consultations.