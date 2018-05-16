YEREVAN. – New Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated via livestream from his Facebook page that the matter of political prisoners should be resolved so that Armenia becomes a country without political prisoners.
He, however, noted that this issue shall be resolved solely by way of “legal tools.”
“I’m dealing with the matters of political prisoners so that they are released by legal means,” Pashinyan said, in particular. “And there shall be no dispute on this matter.”
“There shall be no political prisoners in the Republic of Armenia; there can be no other view,” he added. “That’s my political stance.”