YEREVAN. – The Central Electoral Commission of the Republic of Armenia (CEC RA) on Wednesday convened a special meeting, during which it was decided to declare null and void the registration of the MP candidate who was on the electoral list of the “Way Out” (Yelk) Faction of the National Assembly (NA), and who has given up his parliamentary seat.

“A writing and a record has been received from the RA National Assembly chairman about considering terminated the powers of RA NA MP Nikol Pashinyan, and which is due to his assumption of the post of Prime Minister,” said CEC Chairman Tigran Mukuchyan. “Nikol Pashinyan’s [parliamentary] mandate will be given to Alen Simonyan, the next candidate to get the most votes on the Yelk bloc list.”

In addition, according to the CEC decision, the other two parliamentary seats of the Yelk faction will be given to Hovik Aghazaryan and Hrachya Hakobyan.

And Hayk Konjoryan will get the seat of Yelk MP Artak Zeynalyan, who has been appointed Minister of Justice.

The parliamentary mandate of Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) faction MP Grigor Avalyan also has been terminated, and based on his petition to give up his seat at the NA. In his stead, Hakob Hakobyan, the next candidate to receive most number of votes on the RPA electoral list, has been given this mandate.

And in place of Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Dashnaktsutyun Party NA faction secretary Aghvan Vardanyan, who also gave up his parliamentary seat, Ruzan Arakelyan, the next candidate on the ARF electoral list, has become an MP.