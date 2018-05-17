YEREVAN. – The work has begun toward making amendments to the Electoral Code.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told the aforementioned to reporters, after Thursday’s Cabinet meeting of the new government of Armenia.

“The process will also begin,” he added.

And when asked whether the removal of the election code provision on territorial electoral lists will be at the heart of these amendments, Pashinyan responded as follows: “Not only [that]. We will make a decision as a result of political discussions.”