YEREVAN. – The Executive Body of the Republican Party of Armenia did not discuss early elections during the meeting on Thursday, since there is simply no such question on the agenda, spokesperson for RPA Eduard Sharmazanov told reporters.

According to him, at this moment there is only one option for holding early elections: it is necessary to fail the program of the government and go to early elections.

“Taking into account the statement of Prime Minister Pashinyan, the resolute attitude of the representatives of the executive authorities, I do not see any legal solution at this stage (in the next 1-2 months) regarding the submission of an ambitious government program. As for the future, we'll see,” he said.

He also stressed that this parliament was elected legally and legitimately. Asked to comment on the opinion that this parliament does not enjoy the confidence of the people and therefore should be dissolved, Sharmazanov noted: “I do not think that this parliament is the one that cannot solve the problems that the country is faced with.”

In his opinion, the issue of early elections should be discussed with parliamentary and extra-parliamentary forces.

“We respect the opinion of the executive authorities, but we have respect towards all political forces, and will not be the government’s attaché. We will be his partner, and we will not artificially obstruct the work of Pashinyan’s government,” he concluded.