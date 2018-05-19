Pyongyang has not responded to the list of South Korean media that are to cover the dismantlement of the Punggye-ri nuclear test site in North Korea; this list was sent to Pyongyang by the South Korean government, reported RBC news agency of Russia.

According to a representative from the Ministry of Unification of South Korea, Seoul had tried to transfer the list of its respective journalists to Pyongyang by way of the operating connection link at Panmunjeom, but “the North did not accept it.”

Earlier, North Korea had invited four South Korean journalists to cover the closing of the aforesaid site.

Pyongyang had announced that the closing ceremony of the Punggye-ri nuclear test site is slated from May 23 to 25.