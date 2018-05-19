YEREVAN. – The new Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, on Saturday showed the government mansion where he now resides with his family.

Pashinyan showed all the rooms—except for the bedrooms—and the yard of this mansion.

Also, he showed the government mansions where the late Karen Demirchyan—First Secretary of the Armenian Soviet Socialist Republic and President of the National Assembly of Armenia—, First President Levon Ter-Petrosyan, and second President Robert Kocharyan once lived.

Furthermore, Pashinyan showed from a distance the government mansion of third President Serzh Sargsyan and said he did not meet with him.

In addition, the new PM showed the recreation room with sea salt and said Armenian authorities relax there before dwelling on the people’s concerns.