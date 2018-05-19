YEREVAN. – The representatives of Armenia’s national minorities on Saturday visited the Armenian Genocide Memorial in capital city Yerevan to pay tribute to the victims of the genocide of Pontic Greeks.
National Assembly Vice Chairman Eduard Sharmazanov—whose father is of Greek origin—as well as the three MPs representing Armenia’s national minorities also attended this commemoration event.
Speaking to reporters, Sharmazanov recalled that in 2015, the Armenian parliament unanimously recognized the genocide of Pontic Greeks.
“We need to be able to combine the unity of the Greek, Assyrian and Armenian diaspora, our countries’ unity against Turkish denialism,” he said, in particular.
In his words, as long as there is denialism of genocides, there is a peril that new ones may be committed.