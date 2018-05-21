YEREVAN. – This is a transitional government whose main objective is to ensure snap parliamentary elections.
The new Minister of Diaspora of Armenia, Mkhitar Hayrapetyan, said the aforementioned at an informal conversation-talk on Sunday.
“After the snap elections, I assure you, there will be changes in the National Assembly, and we from then on will be able to dictate our will,” noted Hayrapetyan. “Albeit dictating will not be topical at that time because the new parliament itself will be interested because the ones chosen there by the nation also will be filled with the idea of repatriation.”