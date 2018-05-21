Iran's President Hassan Rouhani dismissed threats made by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday (May 21), saying the rest of the world no longer accepts Washington making decisions on their behalf, IRNA reported.

Addressing a gathering of university instructors and physicians, he added that today in the US an administration has come to power that has got the country back to 15 years ago overnight, as they repeat what used to be said in 2003 and 2004.

“Americans have found that the words uttered during the tenure of junior Bush were wrong and took step to modify the situation, but some have come to repeat them,” he said, noting that the world will surely not agreed to the US making decisions on behalf of all countries.

That a man who used to serve at a espionage center for years now comes to make decisions for Iran and entire world is by no means acceptable, he said in reference to US Secretary of State.

“Who are you to decide for Iran and the world and tell Iran what to do or what not to do in nuclear technology?” he said.

These words have been uttered earlier and the Iranian nation did not heed to them, nor will it do in the future while continuing to tread its path, he said.

Elsewhere in his speech, Rouhani hailed the 11th government’s achievements in various fields, saying that some 24 science and technology parks have been created since he took office as president.