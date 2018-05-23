Garo Paylan, Istanbul Armenian MP and vice-chairman of the opposition pro-Kurdish People’s Democratic Party (HDP) of Turkey, has posted a message on his Twitter account, and with respect to being nominated an MP candidate in the upcoming elections in the country.

In connection with being nominated a candidate for deputy this time from the primarily Kurdish-populated Diyarbakır Province, Paylan tweeted as follows—in Armenian, Kurdish, and Turkish: “Hello, Tigranakert [in Armenian, Amed in Kurdish, and Diyarbakır in Turkish]. I am honored being a candidate of Diyarbakır! Good luck [to us]!”

Snap parliamentary and presidential elections will be conducted in Turkey on June 24.

Two Armenian MPs in the current parliament—Garo Paylan, and Markar Esayan from the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP)—again have been nominated MP candidates by their parties, whereas opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) MP Selina Doğan has not been nominated this time.