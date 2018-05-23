YEREVAN. – Carrying out civil disobedience actions against the government that enjoys the people’s trust means carrying out civil disobedience actions against yourselves, or carrying out sabotage actions.

The new Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, wrote the aforesaid a short while ago, on his Facebook page.

“It is incomprehensible to me that there [still] are citizens who do not properly respond to my call for stopping all civil disobedience actions and working with the [new] government on existing matters,” Pashinyan wrote, in particular. “Carrying out civil disobedience actions against the government that enjoys the people’s trust means carrying out civil disobedience actions against yourselves, or carrying out sabotage actions.

“I once again ask, urge, and demand to stop from this moment all civil disobedience actions, without exception; if they are not sabotage against the government that enjoys the people’s trust—therefore, against the people.”