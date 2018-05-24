North Korea dismantled its nuclear test site in Punggye-ri on Thursday, ABC reported.

North Korea’s decision to dismantle the site was considered by international observers to be a good move ahead of possible meeting between Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump.

After the closure of Punggye-ri, North Korea has no other ground for nuclear tests.

The complete evacuation of employees from the Punggye-ri, test site and the closure of the surrounding area are expected to be finished in a short time.