YEREVAN. – The matter of snap [parliamentary] elections should be debated on and resolved in the National Assembly.

The President of Armenia, Armen Sarkissian, on Thursday stated the aforesaid speaking to reporters.

In his words, there are two huge subjects that shall make the respective decision: the Armenian people, and the people’s corresponding body—the National Assembly.

“If such a decision is made, the President’s duties are to do everything, within the scope of his powers, so that they are fair and justified [elections],” Sarkissian noted.