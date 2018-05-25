YEREVAN. – The Iranian gas at the border is much more expensive than the Russian gas, Armenian Minister of Energy and Natural Resources of Armenia Arthur Grigoryan told reporters journalists after the visit to Armenian NPP on Friday.

According to the latest data, the Iranian costs $ 165 per 1,000 cubic meters at the border, while the Russian gas - $150, he said. In addition, Gazprom has investment programs amounting to $ 27-28 million, which can further reduce the price.

“Of course, we will try to find sources of cheap gas,” he explained.

As to the remark that the price of Russian gas at the border is $150, but consumers pay twice as much, the minister replied that he cannot yet answer this question, since these issues are regulated by the Public Services Regulatory Commission.

“At the moment I have no data. And, the Commission has its own calculations,” he concluded.