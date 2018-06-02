STEPANAKERT. – The situation along the Line of Contact between the Karabakh and Azerbaijani opposing forces has not changed dramatically and was relatively stable, from May 27 to June 2.
During this time, however, the adversary violated the ceasefire around 200 times by firing more than 3,000 shots toward the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR) military positions, informed the Artsakh Ministry of Defense (MOD).
But the Artsakh Defense Army vanguard units have control over the situation, and they continued vigilantly carrying out their combat task.